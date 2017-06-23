SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped a fuel filling station near Commissioner’s Colony here on Thursday after some customers found petrol diluted with water.

Nearly 50 customers, who had refuelled their vehicles at Dwari Fuels, a unit of Hindustan Petroleum, gathered at the filling station demanding their money back. Many customers claimed that their two-wheelers stopped after moving a short distance from the filling station after refuelling. They gathered at the petrol pump demanding repair charges from the owner.

Sayadulla Khan, a customer, said he filled petrol worth `150 in his motorcycle at the petrol pump and was going towards Bargarh in the morning when his bike stopped after covering a short distance. A check-up at a repairing shop revealed that the petrol was diluted with water, he said. Another customer, Gopal Sen, also had the same problem.

Meanwhile, the owner of the filling station, Dilip Dwari, fled from the petrol pump and also refused to give any explanation on the matter. Police rushed to the spot and pacified the angry consumers. The filling station has been closed. Hindustan Petroleum Sales Officer Sibshankar Jadeja rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Jadeja said he has instructed that sale of fuel be stopped after the complaints were brought to his notice and they are investigating the matter.