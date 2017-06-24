KEONJHAR/KORAPUT:TWO baby girls were rescued in Keonjhar and Koraput districts on Friday. While a newborn girl was rescued from a bush in Keonjhar district, another was found buried alive in a village in Koraput. A month-old girl was rescued from a bush near Hariharpur village of Saharapada block, 80 km from the district headquarters town, on Friday morning. Villagers heard the baby crying and informed local ASHA worker Ahalya Champia.

Ahalya and the villagers rescued the girl and admitted her to the District Headquarters Hospital at Keonjhar town. Pediatrician Sabita Nayak said the girl weighed 1.9 kg and her umbilical cord was intact which indicated that she was dumped immediately after birth. Her condition is stable.

At Girliguda village of Pottangi block in Koraput district, an elderly woman, Dolima, had been to a farm land in the morning when she heard the cries of a baby girl and rushed to the spot. She found the newborn buried neck-deep in sand. She immediately pulled the baby out. This was noticed by local Sarpanch Pradip Khilo, who was standing nearby. Khilo called up Pottangi Primary Health Centre (PHC) authorities and asked them to send an ambulance and an ASHA worker.

The baby girl was admitted to the PHC and after preliminary treatment, she was referred to District Headquarters Hospital and admitted to Special New Born Care Unit. The treating doctor, Jagannath Rao, said the condition of the newborn is stable now.

Police investigation is on to find out the parents of the baby girl. Sources said no new child birth case was reported in Pottangi PHC in the last two days.

This is the third incident of a newborn girl being rescued alive in the State. Koraput and Keonjhar incidents come two months after a newborn girl was found buried alive in Jajpur district.

The baby was found buried alive in a farm land and rescued by villagers in Shamsundarpur, a hamlet in Anjira village of the district, on March 25. A minor schoolgirl first spotted the feet of the newborn moving and body buried in a vegetable field while she was going to Shamasundarpur Primary School. She then informed some villagers nearby, who dug out the girl and handed her over to the local administration.

The district administration adopted her and named the baby Dharitri. A few days later, her father Ramesh Chandra Basantia (35), was arrested and he admitted that he had buried his baby girl alive a few hours after she was born. Dharitri is his third daughter.