BHUBANESWAR: THE Science and Technology department has recommended to the State Government for extending financial support to teenager Neelamadhab Behera, who recently hit headlines for making a humanoid robot.

A native of Santaragadia village in Balasore district, Neelamadhab had made a presentation before a seven-member committee, led by Director (Technical) Biotechnology UB Mohapatra on June 8 at Odisha Bigyan Academy.

Other members of the committee included two robotics experts from IIT Bhubaneswar and Central Tool Room and Training Centre, as many scientists from Institute of Physics, a professor from College of Engineering and Technology and a senior scientist from the Science and Technology Department.

Mohapatra said the team of highly qualified scientists evaluated potential of the humanoid made by Neelamadhab and suggested to support him for further research.

‘’The scientists appreciated his efforts at this age. They suggested that Neelamadhab may be guided for his future researches. As per their suggestions, I have recommended the Government to take a decision on selecting mentors and extending financial support for his research,’’ Mohapatra said.

Neelamadhab, who is now studying Plus II Science, has built a 4.7-foot high robot weighing around 30 kg. Having 14 sensors and five controllers, it runs in basic programming. Dubbed as Atom 3.7, it can be used to replace human workforce in many fields like defence, automation, entertainment, education, manufacturing industry and home services, claimed Neelamadhab.

Father Shashikant Behera, a school teacher, has appealed to the State Government to promote his son. ‘’I had mortgaged gold ornaments of my wife to support him for the cause. I am happy to see all members of the committee praising him. Since I am financially weak, I cannot support him further. He needs attention of both the Government and private sectors,’’ he added.