BARIPADA: With just two days to go for the annual Rath Yatra, preparations are on in full swing in Baripada, famous as the second Srikhetra of Odisha. In line with tradition, the Netro Utsav and Naba Jaubana ‘darshan’ of the deities will be held on Saturday, as in Puri.

Similarly, the deities will be brought out in a ‘pahandi’ on Sunday but unlike in Puri, the chariots will be pulled a day later, on Monday. The uniqueness of the tradition lies in completion of the chariots’ procession in three days unlike the single-day event at Puri. Here, the deities would ascend upon the chariots on the day of the yatra but would wait for the next day to begin their journey.

While chariot of Lord Balabhadra would be pulled on Monday to Mausi Maa Mandir (local Ambika Mandir), Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra would be pulled till half-way. Next day, Maa’s chariot would be pulled till the temple and this will be followed by Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath.

As has been the tradition here, Devi Subhadra’s chariot here is pulled by women devotees only. Since 1975, pulling the chariot of Devi Subhadra has been the exclusive domain of women. Women devotees from different parts of the State and outside throng the town to participate in the pulling of the chariot, which is believed to wash off all the sins.

After the chariots reach Maa Ambika temple, the deities will be dressed in different ‘beshas’ and give ‘darshan’ to the devotees from June 28 to July 2.

The return journey of the deities here has been scheduled for July 4 and 5, a day after Bahuda Yatra in Puri. This will be followed by other rituals of Suna Besha, Ahdhara Pana and Niladri Bije.

Sources said a two-layer security ring will be put in place around the Jagannath temple, Mausima temple and Baripada town. Although the exact number of security personnel has not been disclosed, anti-sabotage teams, quick reaction teams and rapid action forces will be roped in to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the district administration has prohibited sale of non-vegetarian food items along ‘Badadanda’ and all the liquor outlets would be closed during the 13-day Car Festival. The district Excise department would keep a watch from dawn-to-dusk on illegal sale of liquor and conduct raids from time to time.

Temporary health services would be provided at many places in the town and NSS, Scout and NCC from educational institutions along with Red Cross would engage their volunteers besides police forces which would be deployed to maintain law and order.