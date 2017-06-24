BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today took to the streets against the Centre's decision of a paltry hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, the BJP demonstrated across the state demanding waiver of farm loan by the state government.

BJD leaders and activists today demonstrated infront of the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding that the MSP of paddy should be fixed at Rs 2930 per quintal within seven days.

"We request the President to kindly intervene in the matter and direct the Union Government to revise the MSP of paddy to Rs 2930 per quintal within seven days. Otherwise, we will be compelled to go for a state wide agitation for the interest of farmers. BJD may also resort to an indefinite strike to safeguard farmers' interest," the memorandum

said.

Criticising the Centre for the hike in the MSP by only Rs 80 per quintal, agriculture minister Damodar Rout said the decision will affect the livelihood of farmers in Odisha.

Party spokesperson Sameer Das said, "Though the Prime Minister had said he would double the MSP on paddy if BJP comes to power, the party failed to keep its promise. The BJP is now demanding waiver of farm loan to divert attention from the issue."

On the other hand, the BJP Krusak Morcha today staged a demonstration in front of the office of all district Collectors demanding farm loan waiver and zero interest loan to farmers.

The BJP questioned why the Odisha government is yet to take a decision on farm loan waiver when states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have already announced loan waivers for farmers.

