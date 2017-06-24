BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP demonstrated infront of all the block offices on Friday demanding loan waiver by the state government, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today criticised the Centre

for its double standard over the issue.

"Centre had waived farm loans when UPA was in power in 2008. Why the BJP government is putting the onus of loan waiver on the states," the BJD asked at a media conference here. Referring to the statement of union minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu in this regard, the ruling party demanded that the BJP should take a clear stand on the issue.

The party also announced a week-long agitational programme demanding revision of the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy in all the 314 block headquarters from July 10.

"The BJP led Central government has made a mockery of farmers' plight by increasing the rate of MSP on paddy by only Rs 80 per quintal. The increase in the MSP on paddy speaks much about the intention

of the Centre in dealing with the farmers problem. The Modi government has betrayed the farmers," BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had described the paltry increase in the MSP for paddy by the Centre as "disappointing."

Criticising the Prime Minister for going back on the party's election promise on MSP on paddy, Mishra said the hike of Rs 80 will further push the farmer into distress. The BJP in its election manifesto had promised to increase the MSP of paddy by one and a half times of the production cost, he said.

Mishra said the Odisha assembly had passed a unanimous resolution demanding the MSP on paddy should be increased to Rs 2930 per quintal. Though the assembly committee headed by the Speaker had sought

appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue at New Delhi, there was no response from prime minister's office (PMO), he said.

BJD vice-president and minister for food supplies and consumer welfare Surya Narayan Patro, general secretary Sanjay Dasburma and convenor of the Biju Krushak Samukhya Sushant Singh were present.

