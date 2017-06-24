MALKANGIRI: Even as buses operated by private tour operators are permitted to ply only on ‘contract carriage permit’ by the State Transport Authority (STA), they have been minting money by plying as stage carriers on Malkangiri-Bhubaneswar, Balimela-Bhubaneswar and other routes through the district.

As per the norm, the ‘contract carriage permit’ holder can only operate a vehicle under a contract with his client for a fixed destination. Accordingly, these private tour buses can only ply when they are booked under a contract carriage permit for occasions like weddings, picnics, industrial and corporate tours. Buses with stage carrier permit can carry passengers to and from Malkangiri.

Going by Transport department rules, no passenger can purchase a ticket either offline or online for travelling in these private tour buses but in violation of norms, these buses are carrying passengers from different parts of the State to Malkangiri and vice versa. Officials fail to take any action against them as these bus owners are backed by politicians and bureaucrats, alleged an official of the Regional Transport Office, on condition of anonymity.

In March this year, a private tour bus with contract carriage permit was caught flouting rule and plying passengers as a stage carrier. Even as a case was lodged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against the bus owner, the bus continues to ply on Malkangiri-Bhubaneswar route.

Sources said at least four to five such buses are plying between Malkangiri-Bhubaneswar, Kalimela-Bhubaneswar and Balimela-Bhubaneswar routes without permits in place while carrying passengers illegally under contract carriage permit.

As of today, there is no fixed route for OSRTC and private buses in the district. Seven OSRTC and 30 private buses are plying on different routes in the district daily. Four buses are plying on tourist permit issued by STA, Cuttack from Malkangiri to Bhubaneswar.

Regional Transport Officer Prahallad Kumar Behera said it is illegal for private tour buses to operate as stage carriers for carrying passengers and regular checks are being conducted to stop them.

RTO office faces staff crunch

Work in the Regional Transport Office has been affected due to several vacant posts. While the office was opened in 2009, no one was appointed to the post of Regional Transport Officer (RTO) till this month. Prahallad Kumar Behera joined as the RTO last week. Prior to that, the Sub-Collectors were in charge of the post.However, the office has no additional RTO and even the Motor Vehicle Inspector post is vacant since 2009.

There is only one junior MVI and two clerks in the office. Due to the vacancies, processing of applications has slowed down. As many as 10 applications for learning licence are processed every day and 60 driving licence applications are processed every Tuesday and Friday.