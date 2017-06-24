BHUBANESWAR: The CPI on Friday urged BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to reconsider their decision and support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar in the Presidential election.

“We appeal to the chief ministers of Odisha and Bihar to reconsider their decision and support a secular candidate like Meira Kumar as both BJD and JD(U) are not part of the BJP-led NDA,” CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told mediapersons here.

Reddy, accompanied by CPI national secretary K Narayanana, said they hope both the CMs will rethink on their support to Ram Nath Kovind, whom they described as a ‘Sangha Parivar member’.

“We do not know the reasons behind both Naveen and Nitish supporting the NDA candidate,” Reddy said and added that the CPI will contact BJD and JD(U) before the Presidential poll.

“She (Meira Kumar) was the Speaker of Lok Sabha and has knowledge of matters related to external affairs and above all, she is the daughter of Jagjivan Ram,” he said.

Reddy said BJP’s three-member committee had asked the CPI about its suggestion for a Presidential candidate. “We had suggested the name of Gopalkrishna Gandhi. But they (BJP) announced the name of Ram Nath Kovind without consulting us,” Reddy said. The CPI general secretary criticised the BJP for not going for a consensus candidate for the top post.