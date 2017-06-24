JHARSUGUDA: IN the Western Odisha district of Jharsuguda, a poor farm worker had to carry the body of his one and a half years old daughter on his shoulders after doctors at Ib Thermal Hospital allegedly denied him an ambulance.

Manini, daughter of Bhaskar Panch Bhaya of Remanda village, was suffering from severe diarrhoea and dysentery. The parents rushed her to Ib Thermal Hospital around 10 am on Friday. Some time later, she died in the hospital during treatment.

When Bhaskar and his wife requested the on-duty doctor in-charge for an ambulance to shift the body to their village, 12 km away, they were told that the hospital has no such facility. On their way to the village, some villagers informed the Executive Officer (EO) of Belpahar Municipality about the couple with their child’s body. The Collector and the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) were also informed after which the municipal authority sent an ambulance to take the body to their village. CDMO Damayanti Sahoo said although it is not a Government hospital, he has asked OPGC management to investigate why there is no ambulance facility at the hospital.