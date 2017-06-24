CUTTACK: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at the office of Odisha Olympic Association (OOA) and residential premises of former OOA Secretary Ashirbad Behera in connection with alleged financial irregularities and land grabbing case.

An eight-member team of CBI conducted simultaneous raids at OOA office situated on the premises of Barabati Stadium and Behera's houses at Mansinghpatana and Tulasipur in the city.

The CBI team also raided the office of Incon Associates located on Barabati Stadium premises besides searching the house of Behera's son-in-law at Bhubaneswar. Jointly owned by Behera's son and son-in-law, Incon Associates had taken the land from the State Government for construction of Barabati Palace (a mandap) on behalf of OOA.

The CBI has registered a case under Sections 120-B and 420 of IPC against Behera, Incon Associates and some OOA officials.The CBI, which had earlier quizzed several officials of OOA, seized incriminating documents during the raids which were conducted on the directions of the Supreme Court. On the basis of the report of the Accountant General, the Supreme Court on April 3 had directed CBI to conduct probe into the alleged financial and land irregularities of OOA.Behera has welcomed the CBI probe and said he was fully cooperating in the investigation. ''Truth will be victorious,'' he said.