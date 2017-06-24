KENDRAPARA: The Government-sponsored Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana has failed to fulfil its purpose in Kendrapara district on Friday. A widow was deprived of the benefit under the welfare scheme which is aimed at providing financial assistance to the poor and destitute for performing the last rites.

Sources said, a 75-year-old woman, Ani Bewa died of old age in her daughter’s house at Narilo village under Chakoda gram panchayat. Ani’s daughter Gitanjali Nayak, a widow, had sought financial aid of `2,000 under the Yojana from local Sarpanch. But, the Sarpanch allegedly refused to release the money following which Gitanjali hired a trolley rickshaw to shift Ani’s body to her native village, Tarapur for the last rites.

Gitanjali, a daily wager, said, “I hired a trolley-rickshaw by paying ` 300 to shift mother’s body to the cremation ground in Tarapur.”Some men of the village helped her shift the body to the trolley and take it to Tarapur, a distance of 2 km for cremation. Sarpanch Basant Rout said, “the panchayat has no fund at present to provide `2,000 to Gitanjali for which I refused to pay her any money on Friday. I will provide her the same within a week”.

Collector Reghu G said the Block Development Officer of Kendrapara block has been directed to submit a detailed report and provide help to Gitanjali.