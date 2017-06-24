ROURKELA: Irrigation schemes and proposals are galore in Sundargarh district, but those are yet to take shape forcing the farmers in the district to fend for themselves in the event of deficit rainfall. The district has so far received 145 mm rainfall against the normal of 237.4 mm for the month, a shortfall of 30 per cent.

Of the total 3.14 lakh hectares (ha) of farm land in the hilly and rain-fed district, only about 54,000 ha has irrigation cover in kharif season and 19,000 ha in rabi season. Unfortunately, no Mega Lift Irrigation (MLI) project has been introduced in the district to tap river water for agriculture. Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation is able to cover around 5,300 ha, through 257 small river lift irrigation points connected to rivers Koel, Sankh and Brahmani.

Sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said work has started on one MLI project in Lahunipara block, two others are on the anvil in Bonai and Gurundia blocks on river Brahmani and each project would have an ayacut area of 1,000 to 1,5000 ha. The crisis continues despite the fact that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundations for 24 irrigation projects across the district totaling `513.17 crore in December last year.

Sources in the Investigation Division of Water Resources Department said proposals for two MLI projects on river Deo at Jharbera and near Sankh bridge on river Sankh are in the pipeline in Panposh sub-division. Each project would have an ayacut area of 500 ha. They said that 18 mega lift irrigation (LI) projects on rivers Ib, Ichchha and Safei in Sundargarh sub-division are also on the anvil.

For micro-irrigation, about 4,400 dug or ring wells have been completed, while about 100 LI projects of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) and Odisha Agro Industries Corporation are underway.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, RN Satpathy said numerous ongoing drought-proofing measures, involving traditional and modern interventions, would improve the scenario.

Irrigation coverage

Four Medium Irrigation Projects (MIPs) at Talsara, Sarafgarh, Kansbahal and Pitamhal with an ayacut area 11,800 ha in kharif season,3,000 ha in rabi season

New Rukura medium irrigation dam: 5,463 ha for kharif and 2,185 ha for rabi season

Total ayacut area under OLIC: 13,000 ha for kharif and 7,800 ha for rabi

Minor IPs have total ayacut area of 16,000 ha for kharif and 5,000 ha in rabi season

Coverage through other sources: Around 8,000 ha