BHUBANESWAR:With a score of 680, Krishansis Dash of SAI International School emerged as the State topper by securing 28th rank in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, the results of which were declared by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

Earlier this year, Krishansis had qualified the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance exam. A meritorious student, he was awarded full scholarship by the school for his stellar performance in the Class X board exams.

Total 97 candidates from SAI International School appeared the NEET of whom 80 qualified the tests and 13 secured an All India Rank (AIR) below 500.

Similarly, Nipun Chandra of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur secured an AIR of 55 in the NEET. With a score of 675, Nipun bagged the second spot in the State. Nipun had topped the JIPMER-2017 and also secured fourth rank in AIIMS entrance test this year.

Besides Nipun, Swikruti Mohapatra, Pritam Paramvir Badajena, Ayushman Pattnaik and Shagun Agrawal have scored more than 600 marks. Around 20 students of the school secured more than 550 marks. More than 70 students from Chandrasekharpur DAV have been placed in the merit list of NEET of whom 33 secured top ranks.

Total 34 students from Mother’s Public School also cleared NEET 2017. Subhashis Das topped the school with an AIR of 1077. Chetna Agarwal and Adarsh Padhiary followed Subhashis with 1574 and 1591 ranks respectively.

Two tribal students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have qualified NEET this year. Nabin Munda and Shradhanjali Kapandia scored 150 and 129 marks respectively.

More than 35,000 candidates from the State, seeking admission into graduate and postgraduate medical courses in Government and private colleges, had appeared the NEET this year.