PURI: THE Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has reiterated that no one other than the servitors would be allowed to climb atop the three chariots of the Trinity. Devotees would not be allowed to touch the deities during ‘Pahandi’ ritual.

Devotees found masquerading as servitors and climbing onto the chariots or found touching the deities would be dealt with a heavy hand and prosecuted as per the law, said Pradip Jena, the temple chief administrator. Jena on Friday issued a fresh directive in this regard to all officers concerned, senior servitors and the police.

The Orissa High Court had in 2014 asked the temple administration to abide by Puri Shankaracharya’s opinion that devotees cannot climb the chariots and touch the deities.

Hoardings and banners on the HC directive have been put up at important locations to create awareness among public.

Meanwhile, elaborate preparations are on for Nabajauban darshan of the Trinity on Saturday.

The deities would appear for public after remaining in Anasara Ghara (sick room) for a fortnight. Temple administration streamlined the rituals of the deities from Friday itself.

A special set of servitors known as Duttamahapatra on Friday did facials of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra beginning with ‘Khadi Laagi’. The deities’ faces were decorated in their respective colours and the ritual is called ‘Banak Laagi’. These rituals continue for hours together and are performed in utmost secrecy. It is believed that the deities appear in youthful grace in Nabajaubana Besha after ‘Banak Laagi’ ritual.

Early on Saturday morning, Daita servitors will dismantle the temporary sick room and a complex set of rituals would be performed. Devotees would be allowed to have darshan of Nabajoubana Besha by 9 am after observance of normal nitees like ‘Mangal Arati’, ‘Mailam’, ‘Surya Puja’, ‘Rosohoma’ and offering of Gopal bhog.

At the Ratha construction yard (Rath Khalla), carpenters, roopkaras, blacksmiths and tailors were busy giving final touches to the three chariots that would be veered to the temple gate area on Saturday night for consecration.

DGP K B Singh, in the presence of senior officers, oversaw the security arrangements and conducted a mock drill of the security and traffic personnel for smooth conduct of the fete.

Coastal security tightened

Paradip: With an eye on coastal security for the Rath Yatra, Indian Coast Guard and Odisha Police will jointly patrol the coast. The coast guards have decided to throw a thick security cover along the coast line by engaging their aircraft and vessels besides putting air and coastal surveillance in place, official sources said here on Friday. Meanwhile, ICG’s ship Shaunak with integral helicopter has arrived at Paradip port. The ship, along with other two Coast Guard Fast Patrol Vessels, will augment the seaward security of Puri during the Rath Yatra, the sources said. Shallow water patrolling has also been established in coordination with Marine Police.