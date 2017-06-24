BHUBANESWAR: THE second merit list for admission to Plus Two colleges in the State was announced on Friday. Ravenshaw Junior College continued to be the most sought after college with the highest cut-off percentage of 91.3 followed by BJB Junior College at 91.2 per cent (pc). In other popular colleges in science stream, the cut-off percentage dipped by three to five pc in the second merit list.

While first phase cut-off of Stewart Science and Shailabala Women's colleges at Cuttack was 85.5 and 86.33 pc, it came down to 81 and 83.33 pc respectively in the second merit list. Upendra Nath Junior College at Soro (87.83 pc), Fakir Mohan Junior College at Balasore (86.17 pc), and Bhubaneswar's Basic Science & Humanities (Junior) College (88.83 pc), Rama Devi Women's Junior College (84 pc) and Rajdhani Junior College (82.83 pc) are the other sought-after colleges in Science stream.

In Arts, Patita Paban College in Keonjhar, which posted the highest cut-off of 80 pc in first phase, has sought 79.33 pc for admission this time. Ravenshaw Junior College's cut-off marginally came down to 73 pc from 73.67 pc in the first phase. Similarly, BJB and Rama Devi Women's colleges have sought 74.67 pc and 70.67 pc respectively.

In Commerce stream, BJB maintained its dominance over other colleges with a cut-off of 81 pc while Ravenshaw came second with 77.9 pc.After the first phase of admissions that concluded on June 20, 1,77,334 seats in 1,584 junior colleges are lying vacant. While there are 4,20,761 seats in these colleges, 2,43,426 students took admission in the first phase.

In the second phase, 2,43,427 intimations have been dispatched. While the second round of admissions will take place from June 24 to 28, the third merit list will be out in July 3. Classes for Plus Two will begin from July 6.There has been zero enrolment in 99 colleges across the State including seven in Khurda district.