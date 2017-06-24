BHUBANESWAR: For the first time in the country, the State has introduced ‘Red Card’ for pregnant women and children below five years who are at high risk of health conditions. The card holders will not have to wait for availing healthcare. They would get immediate attention whenever they visit any State Government-run health facility.

As part of a robust mechanism to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternity Mortality Rate (MMR), the cards are being distributed to targeted beneficiaries in all 30 districts.

Sources said while nearly 18 lakh cards have already been dispatched to the districts in the first phase, the process is on to identify high risk pregnant women and children. The card would carry detailed information including age, weight, diseases and other complications of the holder.

Director (Family Welfare) Dr BK Mishra said ANMs have been trained to identify beneficiaries and issue the cards at Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) sessions. ‘’The card can also be issued as and when any high risk condition is found in pregnant women and children within 0-5 years,’’ he said.

According to the scheme, the ANMs would maintain a register and enter details of all card holders at village level. Cases with serious conditions that need immediate medical management will be referred with referral slip along with ‘Red Card’.

While referring any patient, the ANM would contact the referring facility over telephone in order to give immediate attention. Doctors and nurses have been sensitised accordingly.

Medical officer and staff nurse at OPD of obstetrics and gynaecology departments, paediatrics, labour room, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NBC), Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and New Born Stabilisation Unit (NBSU) can also issue ‘Red Card’ if any pregnant woman or child is found with high risk condition.

State nodal officer for IMR and MMR Dr KK Dash said pregnant woman, post-natal care mother and children having birth defects, pre-term or low birth weight babies, discharged from SNCU/NBSU/NRC and children identified with illness will be issued the card. “We have developed a system so that the high risk beneficiaries would get priority at the health facility. Efforts are on to sensitise people about benefits of the card and responsibility of the card holder,” Dr Dash said.

The State’s IMR has come down to 40 per thousand live births which is below the national average of 41. In 2000, Odisha was only above Chhattisgarh in ranking.

The State Government has also adopted a strategy for accelerated reduction of maternal and infant mortality. With a budgetary provision of Rs 211 crore for five years, it has launched Sishu Abong Matru Mrutyuhara Ra Purna Nirakarana Abhijaan (Sampurna) scheme in 15 focused districts which have high IMR and MMR.

Earlier, Odisha had introduced Green Card scheme in 1983 to popularise permanent method of family planning for two children or fewer. Parents under the scheme availed benefits including homestead land, five per cent financial assistance to build house and reservation for children in technical education institutes. The scheme was stopped in 2011.

