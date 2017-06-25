PURI: Incessant rain did not deter devotees from visiting Puri on Saturday to get a glimpse of the Trinity. Over two lakh devotees witnessed the Nabajouban Besha of the Trinity on the eve of Rath Yatra. After remaining out of bounds for a fortnight due to fever, Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra appeared before the devotees in a ‘youthful avatar’. The Lord and his siblings were taken ill after the festive shower on ‘Debasnana Purnima’.

The nitees were delayed by over three hours. After performance of a complex set of nitees, Paramanik (ticketed darshan) was allowed from 11 am to 12 pm. Sahan Mela (free public darshan) was allowed from 12 pm and darshan continued till evening.

On Saturday morning, Duttamahapatra servitors applied herbal cosmetics (Banak Laagi), a facial, and dressed up the deities for the public ‘darshan.’

The Daita servitors would work through the night to prepare the deities and fashion a special body armour called ‘Chhenapatta laagi’ enabling the deities to bear the stress during ‘Pahandi’.

Outside the temple, the three massive chariots were pulled from Rath Khala (construction yard) to the Lions Gate where they would be consecrated.

Badadanda water-logged after rain

The Grand Road - venue of the fete - was water-logged following heavy rain on Saturday, exposing the lack of preparedness of the civic authorities and district administration in dealing with the situation. While water near the District Headquarters Hospital was drained out within an hour, the other stretches of Bada Danda remained submerged for several hours.

With many of the drains left unclean, the sewerage water overflowed onto the road causing hardships to commuters and devotees, who turned out in large numbers to witness the Nabajaubana Besha of the Trinity. Apparently, lakhs of rupees were spent by the State Government in 2015 for augmentation of drainage channels and storm water disposal system in and around Puri.

Tulasi Khetra set for Lord Baldevjew’s journey

Commuters wade through a water-logged Grand Road

on Saturday | RANJAN GANGULY

Kendrapara: TULASI Khetra, housing the temple of Lord Baldevjew, is all set to celebrate the colourful Rath Yatra of the deity on Sunday. The district administration has put all measures in place to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

Encroachments on the road through which the procession will pass, have been removed, said Sub-Collector Kanhu Charan Dhir. At least 30 carpenters took a month to complete the construction of the chariot and 14 wheels were constructed with new timber that was supplied by Keonjhar forest division.

Old timber was used to construct the body of the chariot. The 64-foot-long chariot of Lord Baldevjew in Kendrapara is taller than the chariots of Trinity in Puri but smaller than the 72-foot-long chariot of Lord Baldevjew in Keonjhar, which is known as the world’s tallest chariot. In grandeur and popularity, the Rath Yatra of Tulasi Khetra stands next to the famous car festival of Sri Khetra in Puri. Although climbing the chariots is banned in Puri, people are allowed to do so in Tulasi Khetra, said Balabhadra Patri, the executive officer of the temple.

The present Baladevjew temple had been built by the King of Kujang, Raja Gopal Sandha, during the Maratha rule in Odisha in 1761 at Icchapur within Kendrapara town. It is believed that the 400-year-old Juma mosque at the old bus stand in Kendrapara town was built by the Mughals after demolishing the Baladevjew temple at the same site in 1661 as the temple authority refused to pay ‘Jijiya’ tax to the Mughal rulers.