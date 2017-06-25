BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP staged demonstration in front of all the block offices on Friday demanding loan waiver by the State Government, the ruling BJD on Saturday criticised the Centre for its double standard on the issue.



“The Centre had waived farm loans when UPA was in power in 2008. Why the BJP Government is putting the onus of loan waiver on the States,” the BJD asked at a media conference here. Referring to the statement of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu in this regard, the ruling party demanded that the BJP should take a clear stand on the issue.



The BJD also announced a week-long agitational programme demanding revision of the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy in all the 314 block headquarters from July 10.

“The BJP Government at the Centre has made a mockery of farmers’ plight by increasing the rate of MSP on paddy by only `80 per quintal. It speaks much about the intention of the Centre in dealing with the farmers’ problem. The Central Government has betrayed the farmers,” BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had described the paltry increase in the MSP as “disappointing.”



Criticising the Prime Minister for going back on the BJP’s election promise on MSP, Mishra said the hike of `80 will further push the farmer into distress. The BJP in its election manifesto had promised to increase the MSP by one and a half times of the production cost, he added.Mishra said the Odisha Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution demanding the MSP on paddy to be increased to `2,930 per quintal.



Though the Assembly Committee headed by the Speaker had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, there was no response from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he said.

BJD vice-president and Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Surya Narayan Patro, general secretary Sanjay Dasburma and convenor of Biju Krushak Samukhya Sushant Singh were present.

Signature drive from July 1

Bhubaneswar: The State unit of BJP Krushak Morcha will step up its demand for waiver of crop loan and interest-free loan to farmers by launching signature campaign across the State from July 1. The Morcha activists will reach out to 50 lakh families in 36,000 booths of the State to collect signatures and the campaign will continue till July 15, said state BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty.