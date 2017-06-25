BHUBANESWAR: In another step towards actualisation of 3T (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology) in the governance, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Saturday inaugurated the common application portal (CAP) for hassle-free delivery of government to citizen (G2C) and government to business (G2B) services.



The portal for automation of the office of the Directorate of Elementary Education and National Health Mission (NHM) was also inaugurated by Padhi.

Asserting that the Odisha has taken a lead among the states in office automation, Padhi said the use of Orissa Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) software is almost stabilised in the State Secretariat.



Physical movement of files has stopped as most of the departments have automated their functioning baring a few cases where movement of physical files becomes necessary. This automation system with end-to-end solution is first of its kind in the country, Padhi said.

Executive Director of Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) Sanjaya Singh said the CMGI is on its endeavour to design the software for making citizen centric service delivery through application of technology.



"We have already designed automation system in some of the offices. CMGI has started the process for online delivery of 90 public services of various departments. It has also prepared an action plan for starting e-office in all directorates and office of the collectors by the end of this year," he added.

CMGI team leader Pinaki Mohanty said 19 public services have been made online and efforts are on to include another 72 services online.



Earlier, e-office was put in place in eight offices of the State Government such as Commissioner of Commercial Tax, State Transport Authority, IPICOL, Directorate of Horticulture, Divisional Forest Office, Baripada, district collectorates of Ganjam and Sundargarh.