ROURKELA: Arms kept hidden by Maoists at Lunga reserve forest under Mohulpada police limits in Lahunipara block of Sundargarh district were seized by Rourkela police on Saturday.

Rourkela SP Anirudha Singh and CRPF 19th battalion second-in-command Sunil Bhawar said that Mohulpada police were tipped off about the arms and other materials kept hidden in the forest by the ultras. Subsequently, a search operation was launched. While trying to escape, the Maoists might have dumped the materials there.

At least 20 kg of explosives, one 12 bore SBML gun, two county-made pistols and one revolver, 20 rounds of 8 mm ammunition, four rounds of 12 bore cartridges, 56 rounds of .355, .303 and .556 caliber ball ammunition, 10 metres of wires, 68 detonators, two walkie-talkie sets, Maoist literature, articles of daily use and camp materials were seized by the police. A case has been registered at Mohulpada police station.