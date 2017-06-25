BHUBANESWAR: With 10 days left for the 22nd Asian Athletic Championship (AAC) 2017, the State Government has made special arrangements for inspection of food and nutrients which will be supplied to athletes, coaches and officials at the venue and hotels during the meet.

The Food Safety Commissioner has asked the officials concerned to mobilise additional resources to the Capital City to ensure safe and healthy food. At least six additional Food Safety Officers (FSOs) and FSO Khurda will create awareness on hygienic and safe food handling practices. The officials will be deployed at the Kalinga Stadium and hotels where the athletes will stay.

“Three FSOs, who have already been stationed in Bhubaneswar since June 20, will monitor the food supply during the event. Three more FSOs will be on duty from July 1 to 11,” a senior official of the Food Safety Department said.

National Flags of participating countries

displayed along Janpath in Bhubaneswar

| Express

Round-the-clock inspection of kitchens and related facilities is being carried out in hotels where the athletes will be staying for around one week. The catering service providers are being scanned thoroughly and will undergo strict scrutiny before the food materials are allowed into the hotels, said the sources.



While the inspection teams will ensure that the hotels comply to the provisions of food safety norms, the department will conduct surprise checks. A mobile squad comprising officials of the department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will inspect eateries located at malls and tourist places where the athletes may visit.

The squad would function under the supervision of an Enforcement Officer of the BMC while suspicious food items would be tested at the State Public Health Laboratory. Deputy Commissioner (Food Safety) Dr RK Paty of BMC, assisted by a field officer, will head the inspection teams.

Similarly, a food safety officer will be permanently placed at the OTDC. Another FSO will be on duty at Kalinga Stadium to supervise food and cooking arrangement for athletes, VIPs and other participants.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department in coordination with the BMC has organised a sensitisation programme among the chefs and catering staff of hotels. The department has created a WhatsApp group among the officers for better coordination and monitoring, the sources said.

Conduct raids on hotels, Health Minister tells food panel

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena has directed Food Safety Commissioner to initiate vigorous checking of foods, water pouches and bottles prior to the four-day championship to be held in the city from July 6. "The Commissioner has been asked to form special squads and conduct surprise raids on various hotels, restaurants and fast food centres in the city.

There should be random raids and collection of samples. In no case sub-standard food or water be available in any of the shops," Jena said. As many as 1,100 athletes and officials from 45 countries are coming here for the mega sporting event. Food safety officials have been instructed to check the quality of foods at the hotels and guest houses where the athletes will be staying during the period.

"As foreign athletes will mostly prefer bottled water sold in market, the officials would ensure no contaminated water is found anywhere in the city. Arrangements have been made for immediate testing of food and water samples. Action would be taken as per law if the food materials are found substandard," the Minister said. Food safety inspectors have also been directed to conduct surprise checks on various eateries in Puri during the car festival. Jena has also instructed the officials to intimate him on daily basis on the actions taken in this regards.