PURI: The Grand Road in Puri is all set for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra on Sunday. The Trinity would go on a pleasure ride to their aunt’s house known as Gundicha Ghar for nine days.

After replacement of the axle of Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra, which had broken earlier, construction of all the three chariots have been completed. On Saturday evening, the chariots were decked with clothes of their respective colours and veered from the construction site to be placed in front of the temple’s main gate facing the Gundicha temple.

On Sunday morning, the priests would consecrate the three chariots before the deities board them after receiving Ajna Mallyas from the Lord. Before that, a complex set of ‘nitees’ (rituals) like Mangala Arati, Mailam and Vesha would be performed followed by Rosha Homa and Surya Puja. Then Gopal Bhog and Khichidi Bhog would be offered to the deities.

Pahandi (the ceremonial procession of carrying the deities) is scheduled to start by 9.30 am and complete by 12.30 pm. Gajapati Divyasingh Dev would perform Chherapahanra of the raths between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm. After wooden horses are fixed to the chariots, the pulling would start by 2.30 pm. First Lord Balabhadra’s chariot Taladhwaj would be pulled. It would be followed by Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath.

District Magistrate Arabind Agarwal, SP Sarthak Sarangi and Chief Administrator of the temple PK Jena coordinated the preparations for the fete. Several ministers supervised the works assigned to their departments while DGP and other senior officers looked after the security arrangements.

Earlier, three high-level meetings were held to ensure smooth conduct of the festival which attracts devotes from all over the world. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik personally took stock of the preparation at the final meeting.

Like previous year, the administration has warned that the devotees must not touch the deities or climb the chariots as it would attract legal action. Any person found masquerading as servitors would be punished as per law, the Chief Administrator has said. Around 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival of chariots this year. Arrangements are in place for uninterrupted supply of power and water and healthcare services during the festival.

Over 126 platoons of armed police including 1,000 officers of various ranks besides 2400 home guards have been deployed in and around the town. Two companies of rapid action force (RAF) besides an unspecified number of intelligence sleuths have been engaged to spot the suspicious elements in the crowd. A large number of CCTV cameras have been installed at various places while the Indian Railway has engaged 500 armed policemen and installed 35 CCTV cameras at various rail stations including Puri.

Over 2 Lakh devotees have darshan of Nabajouban Besha

Incessant rain did not deter devotees from visiting Puri on Saturday to have darshan of the Trinity. Over two lakh devotees witnessed the ‘Nabajouban Besha’ of the Trinity on the eve of Rath Yatra. After remaining out of bounds for a fortnight due to fever, Lord Jagannath, His elder brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra appeared before the devotees in a ‘youthful avatar’.

The Lord and His siblings had taken ill after the festive shower on ‘Debasnana Purnima’. The nitees were delayed by over three hours. After performance of a complex set of nitees, Paramanik (ticketed darshan) was allowed from 11 am to 12 noon. Sahan Mela (free public darshan) was allowed from the noon and the darshan continued till evening. On Saturday morning, Duttamahapatra servitors applied herbal cosmetics (Banak Laagi), a facial, and dressed up the deities for the public darshan.