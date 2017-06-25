BHUBANESWAR: Puri might witness heavy rainfall on Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra day on Sunday, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

"There will be heavy rainfall in Puri in south Odisha and showers in interior parts of the state in next 24 hours due to a cyclonic formation over the Bay of Bengal," said Sarat Sahu, director of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar. Puri has recorded the state's highest rainfall of 52.8 mm during the last 12 hours, said Sahu.

Parts of the coastal region of Odisha received rainfall on Saturday due to a cyclonic formation over north Bay of Bengal which might transfom into a low pressure area in the next 48 hours.

"The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and neighbour persists and now extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under the influence of this system, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 48 hours," an IMD bulletin said.

Meanwhile, rainfall has occurred at a few places in North Odisha and at one or two places in South Odisha. The chief amount of rainfall recorded in centimeters are: Kujanga (Jagatsinghpur district) - 5, Dhamnagar (Bhadrak) - 3, Marsaghai (Kendrapara) - 3, Kaptipada (Mayurbhanj) - 3, Balasore - 3, Kakatpur (Puri) - 3, Bhograi (Balasore) - 3, Joshipur (Mayurbhanj) - 3, Jaleswar (Balasore) - 3, Nilgiri (Balasore) - 2, Rajkanika (Kendrapara) - 2, Pallahara (Angul) - 2, Hemgiri (Sundargarh) - 2 and Astaranga (Puri) - 2.