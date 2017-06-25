BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the newly appointed teachers of the Adarsh Vidyalayas to teach, guide and play the role of mentors in helping hundreds of children realise their dreams."Under your inspiration, next generation of Odisha will take their motherland to new heights," the Chief Minister said while addressing the orientation workshop of newly appointed teachers of adarsh vidyalayas (model schools) here on Friday.



"You must have all read about Kailash Sahu, senior scientist NASA, USA. He has successfully found out the weight of a remote star using gravity, which Einstein himself said was impossible," Naveen said and added Sahu is from a small village in Ganjam.



"Education has not only made him travel across the world to the best institutes, but also to travel across galaxies, light years away," he said and added, "Many Kailash Sahu from amongst our children will challenge Einstein and Newton in the years to come."

Stating that the key focus area of the government has been to improve the quality of education in all schools, Naveen said, "Taking this forward, our manifesto had promised setting up of model schools in all 314 blocks.” So far, 160 such schools have been opened with 40,000 students studying in it, he added.

He congratulated 541 teachers and 30 principals appointed to the schools. Minister for School and Mass Education Badri Narayan Patra and Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra were present.