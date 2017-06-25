ROURKELA: Financial crisis of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) continues to deepen with the revival of the state-of-the-art New Plate Mill (NPM), meant to cater to the niche segments of plate market, likely to take minimum of 10 days.



It is apprehended total production loss at the NPM since Thursday morning due to failure of the third de-scaling high pressure pump would significantly affect the Net Sales Realisation (NSR) of RSP.

Sources said the NPM has been set up to cater to the niche segments of the plate market, both domestic and off-shore, with ability to produce a wide range of plates with close tolerances to meet stringent international standards. Incidentally, after December 2016, two similar KSB-make sophisticated de-scaling pumps (imported from Germany) had broken down.

NPM with 3,000 tonnes daily production capacity requires at least two de-scaling pumps to run simultaneously to achieve rated capacity. But, the Management erred in procuring extra de-scaling pump costing about `three crore for back-up. These KSB-make high RPM pumps are imported and spares are also not available presently. The RSP management is trying to revive one de-scaling pump using in-house resources with help of KSB’s India Operation.



Sources attributed the failure of the de-scaling pump to damage to the bearing thrust plate due to internal scratches and also damage to the mechanical seal and impellers. They also pointed out in 2016 that out of two main motors of GE-make, one had suffered major damage as the NPM was forced to run at low capacity.

They said the NPM earns maximum profit for the RSP and daily production loss would be `10 crore. In May, the sophisticated Blast Furnace (BF)-V had suffered major breakdown for 15 days accounting for hot metal production loss of about `230 crore. The cumulative loss due to failure of BF and NPM in quick succession may go beyond `500 crore for RSP during April-June period.

Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh general secretary H S Bal said huge losses are unavoidable and exhorted RSP executives and employees to work hard in rest of the financial year to minimise the loss.