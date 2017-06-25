RAYAGADA: In yet another case of medical negligence, a pregnant woman delivered her baby on the roadside after doctors in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) said her expected date of delivery was 10 days away. The 102 and 108 ambulances, too, failed to turn up to carry the woman and her newborn back to her village.

The woman, Damayanti Ramulu of Dantalingi village under Palama panchayat, suffered labour pain on Friday and was taken to Kalyansinghpur Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctor referred her to the DHH as her haemoglobin level was low. She was brought to the DHH in 102 ambulance by her family members in the evening.

In the DHH, she was told by the doctor that her expected date of delivery was 10 days away and she would have to undergo Caesarean operation for delivery. Damayanti and her family members were asked to go back home and they took a bus to Dantalingi. However, she suffered severe labour pain near Paikapada village and had to get down from the bus. A few minutes later, she delivered a baby girl on the roadside.

Although her family members called up 102 and 108 ambulances to take her to the village, none of the vehicles turned up. They had to hire an autorickshaw to reach the village. Damayanti further alleged that the driver of 102 ambulance that took her to the DHH from Kalyansinghpur CHC on Friday demanded Rs 300 as fuel expense. CHC Medical Officer Laxmikant Sahu said he has called an inquiry into the allegation.

Damayanti and her baby girl were admitted to the DHH on Saturday and the condition of the mother and the newborn is stable.Contacted, DHH Additional District Medical Officer Siba Prasad Padhy said the calculation of delivery date was not done properly by the treating doctor. Action would be taken against anyone found guilty and expenses borne by the family will be reimbursed, he said.



Pregnant woman dies

A pregnant woman died allegedly due to medical negligence in Kalyansinghpur CHC on Saturday. The deceased is Gauri Parpeka (32), who belonged to Dhepaguda village. She was seven months pregnant and fell into a river in the morning. Although her family members called up 102 ambulance, it did not turn up and they had to carry her to the CHC in a private vehicle. Her husband Dora Parpeka alleged that she died due to medical negligence. He said she was only provided preliminary treatment after which, the medical staff left the health centre.