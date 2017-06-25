BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Puri on Sunday where Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra will be observed. “We have forecast heavy rainfall in Puri, south Odisha and small amount of downpour in interior parts of the State in the next 24 hours,” Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar Centre, Sarat Sahu said.

Sahu said the State Government has already been informed about the possibility of heavy rainfall in Puri on Sunday. He said Puri has recorded the State’s highest rainfall of 52.8 mm during the last 12 hours.

“There will be cloudy sky over Puri and one or two spell of heavy rainfall in the holy town,” he said.

Parts of coastal region received rainfall on Saturday due to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal, which is likely to take shape of a low pressure in the next 48 hours. Sahu said the low pressure would also trigger rainfall in south Odisha.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height. Under the influence of this system, a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 48 hours,” a bulletin of the IMD said.

Meanwhile, rainfall occurred at a few places over North Odisha and one or two places over South Odisha. The chief amount of rainfall recorded in centimetres are: Kujanga (Jagatsinghpur district)- 5, Dhamnagar (Bhadrak)- 3, Marsaghai (Kendrapara)- 3, Kaptipada (Mayurbhanj)- 3, Balasore- 3, Kakatpur (Puri)- 3, Bhograi (Balasore)- 3, Joshipur (Mayurbhanj)- 3, Jaleswar (Balasore)- 3, Nilgiri (Balasore)- 2, Rajkanika (Kendrapara)- 2, Pallahara (Angul)- 2, Hemgiri (Sundargarh)- 2 and Astaranga (Puri)- 2.