ROURKELA: Supporters of the Rourkela BJP legislator and former Union Minister Dilip Ray on Saturday removed large Rath Yatra hoardings of the BJP that did not carry the picture of Ray. The BJP supporters tore hoardings put up at various places of the city that were meant to greet public on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

They were peeved as the hoardings carried pictures of PM Narendra Modi, Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha unit BJP president Basant Panda and BJP’s Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo, and did not include Ray.



To soothe the frayed nerves, Odisha unit BJP secretary Dhiren Senapati said it was an inadvertent error and clarified that there was no intention of hurting the sentiments of Ray or his supporters.

He said common flex hoardings were prepared for the entire State and the party would be careful to prepare separate hoardings to include BJP legislators for distribution in their respective regions. “Ray is a senior and popular leader and BJP respects him,”he said.