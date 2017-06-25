BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday approved Rs 4.85 crore budget for annual action plan for development and management of Similipal biosphere reserve. The proposal of the Forest and Environment department got in-principle approval of the Biosphere Reserve Management Council at a meeting here chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

The annual plan is part of the five-year action plan in which Rs 24.19 crore will be utilised for preservation of the national park. This will be sent to the Centre for approval, Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve Harish Kumar Bisht told reporters after the meeting.

In a bid to unburden the wildlife sanctuary from anthropogenic pressure, the State Government has been encouraging tribals residing in the core and buffer zones of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to shift to areas out of the national park. It has extended relocation offer to villagers residing inside protected wildlife areas, said Deputy Director of STR Jangyadatta Pati.

The offer include financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, free housing and free education to the children of the families willing to shift from the core and buffer zones of the sanctuary.

Many tribal families who have received land titles and community forest resource management rights under the Forest Right Act (FRA) and those who have applied for land rights are still resisting the State Government move for their relocation.

Official sources said the core area has only one tribal habitation while the buffer and transitional areas have 64 and 1200 villages respectively.The Chief Secretary directed the Mayurbhanj district administration and the authorities of the Similipal Biosphere Reserve to create job opportunities for sustainable livelihood of the relocated families and people living in the villages on the border areas of the sanctuary. Placement-linked skill training is provided to tribal youths of relocated families.