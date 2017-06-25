BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance on Saturday conducted raids on the premises of Odisha State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd (Markfed) office at Kendrapara and the residence of a senior assistant, Manoranjan Biswal, over allegations of corruption and irregularities in paddy procurement.

Biswal had purchased paddy from farmers without verifying their land details, registration and eligibility. In the process, he has violated the Government guidelines of procurement policy during 2015-16 Kharif Marketing Season (KMS). He had showed purchase of 21,000 quintals of paddy from farmers against the actual procurement of 13,783.66 quintals, a Vigilance official said.

During the searches, the Vigilance sleuths ascertained that the entire repository of documents related to paddy procurement at Kendrapara was shifted to Biswal's house. Though the Markfed was dealing only with fertilisers since its inception, the Cooperation Department decided to procure paddy through the agency during 2015-16 and posted Biswal as manager (paddy procurement) at Kendrapara Markfed.

When the irregularities came to the notice of the Markfed headquarters here, payment for the rest of the paddy procured by the Kendrapara unit was stopped. During his tenure as manager, Biswal did not maintain proper records for purchase of paddy and payments."It is suspected that during the same period paddy was purchased illegally from non-registered farmers and middlemen. It will be probed after thorough scrutiny of the documents which have been seized during the raids," the official added.