JAGATSINGHPUR: Several government schools in Jagatsinghpur district are yet to receive the prescribed textbooks from School and Mass Education department even as the new academic session started in April. The schools reopened after summer vacation recently, but books have not yet arrived.

There are 1,785 government-run schools in the district of which, 441 are upper primary schools and the rest are primary. These schools receive free textbooks every year. This year, a majority of the primary schools have not received the books.

Against the requirement of 4.35 lakh books for these schools, 1.27 lakh textbooks have not been provided so far. The books are published by the Text Books Production and Marketing Authority, an organisation functioning under the administrative control of School and Mass Education department.

As per the procedure, Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan officials procure the books from Text Books Production and Marketing Authority in Bhubaneswar and provide them to the block resource cluster coordinator (BRCC), who disburses the books to cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC). At school level, books are received by headmasters. Sources said due to delay in the transportation of books from Bhubaneswar, supply has been delayed this time.

Non-supply of books has hampered education in the schools, said teachers.

District Project Coordinator of SSA, Sapan Kumar Jena, said 80 per cent of the required textbooks have been disbursed so far and the remaining will be provided soon.