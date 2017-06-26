BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made his maiden appearance at Patha Utsav on Janpath on Sunday and used the forum to appeal to the people to make the Asian Athletics Championship (AAC)-2017 a grand success.

Addressing the gathering at the 31st edition of the weekly event, Naveen called upon the youths and children to participate in the mega championship in large number. He also greeted the people on Rath Yatra and offered prayer to the Trinity.

Braving the early morning rain, over 25,000 youths and children turned up at the venue. Pleased to see the multiple activities which help rejuvenate body and mind, the Chief Minister urged the people to utilise the street event productively.

The event witnessed an energetic performance by popular Bollywood singer Vinod Rathod. Dance troupes - Dancework Z and Prince Dance Group - performed separately at the three uniquely designed podiums. The organisers had set up two additional stages for a ‘Dance Challenge’ programme.

The Sports Department had provided T-shirts with Olly logo and masks of the Asian Athletics meet to volunteers and public. Story-telling session also attracted a large number of children while noted Odia athlete Anuradha Biswal interacted with the crowd. A sports quiz was also organised.

Informing about new facilities at the Kalinga Stadium, the venue of the Asian Athletics, an official of Sports Department said the stadium had undergone a massive overhaul with new eight-lane synthetic tracks, warm-up ground, floodlights and upgradation of support facilities. All these were completed in a record three months by different agencies engaged by the State Government, he added.

Other activities like walk with Olly, meet the sports star, festival of Asia, book reading and dance battle were highlights of the weekend event.

Among others, Housing and Urban Development Minister Niranjan Pujari, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Panda, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Kumar Patsani and Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena were present.