PARADIP:IN view of possible terror attack during Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) tightened security along the State’s coastline on Sunday.

Ships and aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard were deployed off Puri coast. In spite of rough sea conditions, helicopter operations were undertaken from ICG patrolling ship ‘Shaunak’ which was positioned off Puri coast. A total of 14 coast guard officers, 98 jawans and sailors have been deployed in the ship.

The 105-metre long offshore patrol vessel built by Goa Shipyard features 30 mm CRN naval gun, integrated bridge and machinery control system and high power external fire fighting system. It was commissioned on February 21 in the ICG. The ship can move at a speed of 48.15 km per hour. The 9,100-kw dual diesel engine ship is designed to carry one twin engine light helicopter and five high speed boats, including two quick reaction inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol.

This apart, two ICG ships ‘Raziya Sultana’ and ‘Sarojini Naidu’ kept a close watch along the coastline while Dornier aircraft from CGAE, Bhubaneswer maintained vigil up to 50 nautical miles from the coast.