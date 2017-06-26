DHENKANAL: Devotees in large numbers thronged the Sidhha Baral temple on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Royal scion of Dhenkanal and former Union minister KP Singh Deo performed the ‘chherapahanra’. Members of the Royal family also participated in puja activities.

Devotees pulled the chariots after 3 pm. As per tradition, women devotees performed dance by singing Jagannath Bhajans and pulled an exclusive small chariot from Rathagada till Baji Chowk where the Mausima temple is located. As many as four platoons of police force were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. On the other hand, chariot pulling was delayed by three hours at Deogaon near Kapilash due to dispute between priests.