BHUBANESWAR: Criticising chief minister Naveen Patnaik for BJD's support to NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Prasad

Harichandan said the decision was taken for 'self defence' and not to protect the interest of Odisha.

"BJD is agitating against the Centre over Mahanadi river water dispute and special category state status for Odisha," Harichandan said and alleged that Naveen's decision to extend support to Kovind has exposed the tacit understanding between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"As the Chief Minister took the decision on the presidential election after a phone call from the Prime Minister, why cannot he resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute, demand for special category state status and hike in minimum support price (MSP) on paddy in a similar manner," Harichandan said.

No doubt, the NDA presidential candidate is a dalit, but opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar is a dalit woman, Harichandan said and called upon the BJD and BJP MLAs to vote for her as there is no whip in presidential election.

Harichandan requested all the 147 MLAs in the Odisha assembly to vote for Meira Kumar and requested the BJD to reconsider its decision to support NDA's presidential candidate. "BJD's slogan is respect to woman, but the chief minister is silent of Meira Kumar's candidature, who is a former union minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha," he said.