BHUBANESWAR: The world famous Rath Yatra at Puri was one of the top trends on Twitter on Sunday as thousands of devotees, celebrities and politicians chose the social media platform to greet people.

The holy festival was trending throughout the day on four hash tags - #RathYatra2017, #RathYatra, #LordJagannath and #JaiJagannath with more than 30,000 tweets.

While Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted his greetings before leaving for Puri, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was seen continuously tweeting and re-tweeting.

Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Narasingh Mishra, BJP national president Amit Shah and AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi too greeted people on the social media platform.

The message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio, which was subsequently tweeted by Prime Minister’s Office, @PMOIndia, drew strong criticism from various quarters.

Greeting people, Modi, who is now in the US, said Lord Jagannath is the God of the poor. The underprivileged of the country are deeply connected to Lord Jagannath, he said.

Later, the PMO tweeted: “Greetings to everyone on Rath Yatra. The poor of India are attached to Lord Jagannath: PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat”. Another tweet read: “The poor relate with Lord Jagannath. Greetings on Rath Yatra. #MannKiBaat”

Wishes of the PM did not go down well with devotees with many reacting to it sharply. A number of tweetaraties came down heavily by strongly criticising the PMO for hurting sentiments of millions of devotees.

At last, a witty tweet came from Virender Sehwag. “May Lord Jagannath shower his blessings and destroy evil. Happy #RathaJatra. Odia bahut hi badia!” he tweeted.

Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different States also greeted people on the day.