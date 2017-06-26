PURI: The Trinity had to spend a rainy night on the Grand Road here as their chariots failed to reach the Gundicha temple on Sunday. By the time pulling of the chariots was stopped at 6.45 pm, Taladhwaj chariot of Lord Balabhadra was near Balagandi, Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra had reached municipal market square and Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath was parked at Goenka Dhurmshalla. Pulling of chariots would resume on Monday morning.

Heavy monsoon shower on Saturday night and Sunday morning failed to deter the devotees from participating in the Rath Yatra. Over seven lakh devotees participated in the annual festival of the Trinity.

Early in the morning, Daita servitors prepared the deities for the Pahandi while a complex set of nitees (rituals) were performed by priests and Gopal Bhog was offered. At the same time, temple purohits consecrated the three raths after Kalashas and insignias of the deities were put on them. Pahandi (procession of the deities from the temple to respective chariots) began one hour behind the schedule at 10.25 am and was completed by 1 pm. Sudarshan led the procession, followed by Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Devotees jostled to have a glimpse of Lord Jagannath as he emerged through main gate of the temple swinging his giant tiara to the resounding sound of drums, bugles, cymbals and trumpets. ‘Haribol’ and ‘Hulahuli’ by the devotees rented the rainy atmosphere. Display of martial arts and beautiful jhoti on the Grand Road made the procession all the more enjoyable. Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati along with his disciples went to the three chariots and offered prayer. Then, Gajapati King Dibyasingh Dev came riding famous Mehna (palanquin) from his palace and performed ‘Chherapahanra’ (sweeping the chariots with golden broom) at about 2.50 pm.

Wooden horses were fixed to the chariots and pulling of Taladhwaj rath of Lord Balabhadra began at 3.54 pm. It was followed by Darapadalan of Devi Subhadra at 4.30 pm and Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath at 5.15 pm.

Sources said Taladhwaj wavered from the assigned path soon after pulling started and it took a long time to put it back on the track. Since it was the first chariot to roll, two other chariots were also stuck. However, there was no official report on the cause of delay.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with his Cabinet colleagues Maheswar Mohanty, Bikram Arookh, Pratap Jena and Speaker of the Assembly Pradip Amat were present. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Binit Saran, Justice of Supreme Court Amitav Roy also witnessed the festival.

Orders flouted again

The car festival had its share of controversy this year also. Two senior daitapatis, Ramchandra Dasmahapatra and Jagannath Swainmahapatra, alleged that some devotees had touched the deities during Pahandi inside the temple breaking the security cordon. The temple administration had earlier warned that any devotee found touching the deities or climbing the chariots would draw legal action. But the temple’s Chief Administrator PK Jena refuted the allegation and said no such incident took place. However, he said the CCTV camera footage would be scanned for confirmation.