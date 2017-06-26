BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK:Roads in Capital City were chock-a-block with devotees who came in large number to participate in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. Amid overcast conditions, the rituals began early on Sunday morning with ‘Mangala Aarati’ in all the Jagannath temples.

In Old Town, only one chariot, instead of three, carried the idols of the Trinity. It was pulled by children in the age group of 5 to 15. Organised at Jameswarpatna by Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra Committee near Lingaraj temple, the uniqueness of the yatra here is that only children are involved in all rituals. This year, however, only one chariot was constructed due to ongoing repair works on the road to Gundicha temple, said the organisers.

As per tradition, children of Lingaraj sevayats perform all the rituals related to Rath Yatra, starting with the consecration ceremony to Pahandi, Chherapahanra and pulling of chariots. The chariot reached the Gundicha temple at 6.30 pm.

Like every year, the celebration at Iskcon temple in Nayapalli drew the maximum crowd. After ‘Chherapahanra’ by Sudarshan Maharaj of the temple, Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena and Police Commissioner YB Khurana, the three chariots started rolling at around 3.20 pm to the Unit VIII Gundicha temple. All the chariots reached the temple at around 6.30 pm. Here too, Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women.

The annual sojourn of the Trinity was also celebrated at Patiagarh which has the oldest Jagannath temple in the city. Thousands of devotees gathered near the temple to pull the sole chariot with the three deities. After Chherapahanra, the chariot was pulled for around 550 metres to reach Mausi Maa temple. The Patiagarh Jagannath temple was built in 1227 by the then Patia king Ramachandra Deb and his son Raghunath Deb.

At ‘Shriveni Khetra’ of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), over 20,000 devotees participated in pulling the three chariots to Mausi Maa temple at Sikharchandi. The ‘Chherapahanra’ was performed by temple administrator KK Rout. The annual event was also celebrated at Tomando, Jagamara, Regional College of Management, Vani Vihar and Siripur.

Caption

Cuttack: Devotees thronged Chandni Chowk and Dolamundai Jagannath temple on Sunday. The rituals at the two biggest Jagannath temples of the city were completed in time and large number of devotees turned up to pull the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Rath Yatra of Chandni Chowk temple was reportedly started in 1996 but celebration started in a grand manner after construction of the permanent temple in 2001. As in past, a temporary ‘Mausimaa Temple’ has been set up at Kafla Bazaar for the annual sojourn of the Trinity of Chandni Chowk temple after Gundicha temple was demolished by the administration.

The rituals here began at 5.30 am and ‘pahandi’ started at about 12 noon. Devotees started pulling the chariots around 1.30 pm and the chariots reached the destination in time.

At Dolamudai, Jagannath temple was opened at 5 am and after all the rituals, deities were taken out in a ‘pahandi’ at 1 pm. Thousands of devotees lined up for pulling the chariots which was started at 3.30 pm. The chariots were pulled from Dolamundai to Haripur and back to Dolamundai where Gundicha temple is located.

Celebrated for the third time, the annual event at Ranihat also proved to be a major crowd puller. Here, the deities were installed in a single chariot and after ‘Chherapahanra’ by Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, the chariot was pulled through Ranihat, College Square and back to Ranihat Durga Mandap where Gundicha temple was located.The Rath Yatra across the city passed off peacefully with the Commissionerate Police deploying 20 platoons of force.