JAJPUR: A worker died and four others sustained injuries after a gas tank burst on the premises of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex in the district on Sunday.

The deceased worker has been identified as Jalandhar Pati (39). The injured Golak Barik, Gagan Das, Abhimanyu Behera and Nupur Barik have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. According to reports, the labourers were working at Hot Steam Mill (HSM) site of the plant when the gas tank burst at about 2 pm killing Pati on the spot.

Meanwhile, two injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Jindal Contract Workers’ Union president Bidyadhar Mohanty blamed both plant management and the Factories and Boilers department for the accident. “The HMS was closed for the last three to four months. Why it was closed and who directed the plant management to run it on Sunday,” he questioned and demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Following the mishap, tension mounted at the mill site and Jakhapura police is keeping a close watch on the situation.

When contacted, JSL Kalinga Nagar HR Head Ratan Saha admitted that the mishap has taken place. “I am out of station. I just heard about the incident, but I cannot say anything now", Saha added.