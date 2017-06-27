PHULBANI: Despite the Central Government's efforts to extend banking service in unbanked areas of the country under its financial inclusion plan, 146 out of 171 gram panchayats in Kandhamal district continue to lack a branch of any nationalised bank.

Though most of the panchayats have rural post offices, those are in a sad state of affairs. While cash is unavailable in some post offices most part of the year, the postmaster is found absent in others. The people, on the other hand, are facing enormous difficulties while carrying out financial transactions.

The Government has set December 31 deadline for linking bank accounts with Aadhar cards. However, in Kandhamal , 60 per cent of the accounts are yet to be linked to Aadhaar cards, said Lead Bank Manager Subash Chandra Nimal. Adding to the miseries, the Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Phulbani is not functioning for the last couple of months due to reasons best known to the district authorities.

In recently held review meetings, Collector Brunda D categorically directed the authorities of banks to provide services to the public in general. The Collector also advised banks to offer loans to beneficiaries living in villages.

Sources said 21 nationalised banks operating in the district through 70 branches have provided loans to the tune of `663.48 lakhs under different programmes and schemes in the last fiscal.

In 2017-18 financial year, the bankers have been given a target to disburse loans to the tune of `460 crore to beneficiaries. With most parts of the district remaining out of banking network, it remains to be seen how the banks would meet the loan disbursement target.

Lead Bank Manager Nimal said banks are not showing interest to provide loans as the recovery is difficult in this tribal dominated district.