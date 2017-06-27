CUTTACK:The Commissionerate Police has arrested dreaded criminal Md Sakil along with an aide from his hideout in Andhra Pradesh.

Sakil, who hails from Pirabazar under Cuttack Sadar police station, was arrested from Karempudi police limits in Guntur Rural district of Andhra Pradesh by a special squad. Police also seized a 7.65 mm pistol of US-make and two rounds of live ammunition engraved with KF 7.65 from their possession. He was wanted in 22 cases in different police stations in the city.

The special squad had been tracking him in Odisha besides Bihar and Jharkhand. The special team also arrested his associate Wasim Akram alias Akram (25) during the raid. Akram is originally a resident of Police Line under Cantonment police limits and presently lives at Kesharpur under Manglabag police limits.

Briefing mediapersons, Cutack DCP Sanjeev Arora said Sakil was on the radar of Twin City Police as he had formed a gang and started extortion activities in Cuttack. It was a challenge to nab him as he was continuously changing his name, address and dress code too.

Both Sakil and Wasim were wanted in Cantonment Road firing and Kesharpur bomb hurling cases. Another associate of Sakil, Sayed Asif Ali alias Kala Muna (25), who was also involved in more than two cases, was arrested earlier.

Arora said police were on the lookout for Sakil in connection with the murderous attack on Sayed Jalil alias Riky of Akhadagali on March 27. Sakil and his associates Kala Muna and Wasim Akram opened fire at Riky over extortion demands. Riky survived despite sustaining four gun shot injuries. On March 24, Sakil and his associates had hurled bombs at the house of Kesharpur Sahi Committee president Kadar Noor and secretary Mohammad Sajan who had opposed their extortion bid from some land purchasers. Since then, Sakil had been absconding but continued his extortion activities.

E-books scam: Police likely to issue lookout circular for finance head of APS Solutions

Bhubaneswar: Two weeks after retired Captain Nrusingh Patnaik of Indian Navy was arrested in the ‘e-books’ scam, police is contemplating to issue a lookout circular against his associate Manoja Manjari Panda. Panda was the finance head of APS Solutions, a Gurgaon-based company which has allegedly duped hundreds of youths across the country on the pretext of offering e-publishing jobs.

While complaints have already been registered against Panda, company director Raghavendra Singh Saluja, manager Rajanikant Biswal and Odisha operations head Nikhil Prakash, police sources said they have remained untraceable since Patnaik’s arrest. “The decision on a lookout circular will be taken on Tuesday,” a senior police official said. The company has allegedly duped people of nearly J100 crore. Over 500 youths from the State have been cheated by the firm. “An inspector is investigating into the case. The modus operandi has been cracked. Efforts are on to arrest other accused soon,” said DCP Satyabrata Bhoi.