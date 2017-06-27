ROURKELA: Muslims across the city and rest of Sundargarh district on Monday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with enthusiasm and religious fervour to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Thousands of Islamic followers offered special prayers before embarking on the celebrations. After offering the Eid namaaz, families, friends and neighbours congregated together to exchange pleasantries. Afroz Ahemad, a community member, said thousands of Muslims participated at special prayers in batches at three mosques in Nala Road, Idgarh Ground near Plant Site and Sector-15 of the city.

Rourkela BJP MLA Dilip Ray, former Congress MLA Pravat Mohapatra and Rourkela District Congress Committee president Biren Senapati were present at Idgarh Ground and greeted the Muslim brethren. Rourkela-based IG of Police (Western Range) RK Sharma said the festival passed off peacefully in Rourkela, Sundargarh and Keonjhar police districts.

Over 35,000 congregate at City mosques

Bhubaneswar: More than 35,000 Muslims congregated in the City mosques to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Monday. There are around 29 small and big mosques in the City starting from Jadupur to Naharakanta and Patia to Tankapani Road.

After a slight disappointment within the community as the ‘Id-ka-Chhand’ was not visible in the City because of incessant showers on Sunday, a moderate weather on Monday brought back the cheer.

The Eid-ka-Chand was seen at Balasore on Sunday between 6.45 pm and 6.50 pm. A group of Muslim men, who spotted the moon at Balasore, sent the message to their community members across the State. “If at least three persons spot the ‘Moon’ and declare the information in consensus, it is accepted by the entire community in the country,” a senior Maulvi of a local mosque said. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, when rigorous fasting is followed by many members of the community. Prayers were offered between 8.30 am and 9.30 am and Namaz continued for 15 minutes after which people greeted each other ‘Eid-Mubarak’. This was followed by sending across wishes to people in the neighbourhood and exchanging gifts.

The masjid at Unit-IV here was packed with devotees who offered prayers and shared pleasantries. “A large number of Hindu families joined the Muslims at several places as a mark of peace and brotherhood,” Imam of Mancheswar Jama Masjid, Mufti Mohammed Jamal Quasami said.

Celebration in Cuttack

Cuttack: Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fanfare in the Millennium City. After keeping Roja for 29 days in the pious month, Muslims broke the fast on Monday morning with the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening.

Prayers were offered in about 35 mosques besides mass prayer at Eidgah ground near Qadam-E-Rasool mosque.