KORAPUT (ODISHA): The Maoist ultras set on fire at least three excavators used for sand mining in Odisha's Koraput district.

The police said that a group of armed Maoists went to the bank of the Patali River, situated at a distance of about 70 km from here, last night and set the three excavators on fire.

IIC Kailash Chandra Sethy said the Srikakulam-Koraput divisional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was behind the arsoning.

“We have launched a manhunt to track down the offenders,” said ASP (Koraput) V R Rao.