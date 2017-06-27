BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure formed off Odisha coast weakened on Monday leaving scattered rainfall across districts. However, another system is likely to form in next two days, which could bring in more showers.

At least 11 districts continue to cry for rains. Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balsore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal are still in the deficit zone even three weeks after the south-west monsoon made its onset in the State. Although monsoon has covered the entire State, the 11 districts are at a precarious stage with the deficit ranging from 20 per cent to 45 per cent.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said, the current rainfall situation is not likely to cause any concern for the farmers since plantation phase is over and de-weeding still has time. “Many districts have received adequate showers which facilitate agriculture activities. For transplantation to start, there is three to four weeks’ time left. So, there is no cause of concern,” said an officer.

However, intermittent rainfall is necessary in the rain-deficit districts for transplantation activities to take place smoothly. In Nayagarh, for example, the deficit is about 45 per cent which is pretty high. Against, 186 mm normal rain, the district has received 102 mm showers. Similarly, in Cuttack, the deficit is about 43 per cent. These coastal, northern and central districts require more showers for bringing relief to the farmers.

The national weather forecaster says that scattered showers may continue for next four to five days. “Although the low pressure weakened on Monday, another system is likely to form in next two to three days because of a cyclonic circulation. If it stays true, more showers could lash the coastal pockets,” said Director, India Meteorological Department, Sarat Chandra Sahu.

The problem with the systems is that many of them are not generating the required pressure zones and the wind speed is not conducive to collect the moisture from over the sea and trigger rainfall.

Interestingly, the IMD had predicted that June will see more than normal rainfall in Central Indian states, of which Odisha is a part. As on Monday, the State has received 172 mm rain against the normal record of 176 mm registering a three per cent deficit which is considered normal in meteorological calculations.

Of the eight states in Central region, three have recorded either large deficiency or deficiency so far.