BHUBANESWAR: With over 150 sheep being killed within a span of 60 days in Niali area of Cuttack district, the Forest department today decided to install CCTV cameras in the area.

Though a large number of sheep have been killed in some villages in Niali block of Cuttack district, the officials are not yet able to identify the real killer.

The Forest official suspect the killer may be either wolves or jackals.

"We will install five CCTV cameras in the attack prone area in Niali area. This apart plans are made to ignite crackers so that the wild animals suspected to be hiding in bushes to come out. We have also put cages to catch the animals those attack sheep in dead of the night," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) S S Srivastava told reporters.

"It appears that the animal is not big. It’s a small animal. These animals can hide behind tall grass/bushes since the area has huge stretches of wasteland. We are going to start an operation in that area," Srivastava said.

Srivastava said three squads of Forest department have been deployed in Niali area to nab the suspected animal.

"As Niali area has a large number of betel vineyards, the wolves are using these vineyards to hide in the daytime and are killing sheep in the night. They kill sheep as they are docile animals," said Odisha's Fisheries and Animal Husbandry minister Damodar Rout said

The department has also launched an awareness drive by using loudspeakers to inform people about dos and don'ts to secure their domestic animals, particularly sheep, Srivastava said.

The people have been suggested to keep their sheep in relatively safe places with lights on. Since wild animals do not attack in lighted areas, blinking LED lights can be a better choice, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) City Division, Prasanta Kumar Mishra said.