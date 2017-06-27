BHUBANESWAR: To provide uninterrupted power supply to New Duburi grid substation, a 220/33 KV substation, jointly constructed by OPTCL and Tata Steel, was completed and charged on Friday last. This will also greatly improve power supply in Kalinga Nagar area. Tata Steel had awarded work of the substation along with a 20 MVA power transformer to city-based AK Das Associates Limited on a turnkey basis. Work was taken up under supervision of OPTCL. AK Das Associates Limited successfully completed the work within the deadline and the line was charged on June 23 in presence of OPTCL and Tata Steel officials. Originally, the New Duburi was a 400/220 KV substation and got 33 KV power supply from Old Duburi substation located at distance of six to eight km.

When Tata Steel applied for 100 MW power supply for its plant at Kalinganagar, OPTCL CMD Hemant Sharma proposed that the steel major construct a 220/33 KV substation at New Duburi Grid substation to facilitate power supply. At a joint meeting, OPTCL and Tata Steel agreed for construction of 33KV substation on a joint venture. The project cost of J12 crore was shared by Tata Steel and OPTCL. The 33 KV feeders from the substation will be used by OPTCL for power supply in and around Kalinga Nagar.