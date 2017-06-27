JAJPUR: A six-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death at Baragadia village under Kalinga Nagar police limits in Jajpur district. Though the incident occurred on Sunday noon, police came to know about it in the night.

The deceased is Suraj Sahani, son of Sohan Sahani, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. Sohan sells ‘gupchup’ in Jajpur road area and resides in Baragadia village with his family. He was away at work when the incident took place. Locals spotted the boy lying in a pit near Baragadia village in a critical condition with multiple injuries on his body and throat slit.

The child was immediately rushed to Danagadi community health centre where doctors referred him to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. However, the boy succumbed on the way to Cuttack. A minor boy has been detained in this regard.