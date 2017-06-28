BHUBANESWAR: THE State BJP on Tuesday demanded immediate arrest of Birendra Keshari Arukha, brother Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, and BJD activists involved in the June 14 attack on a BJP worker of Gochhabadi village under Jagannath Prasad police limits in Ganjam district.

A delegation of the party, led by Pradip Purohit, MLA, submitted a memorandum to Director-General of Police KB Singh here and registered protest against the arrest of Rajendra Kumar Pradhan, a BJP worker, who was severely beaten up by Birendra and his supporters. Accusing Jagannath Prasad police of being a partner in the crime and working under the instruction of local minister, the BJP leaders said arrest of Pradhan in a serious condition from the hospital is travesty of justice. Instead of arresting the culprits who made a serious attempt on the life of Pradhan, police arrested the victim and this was protested by locals.