BHAWANIPATNA: THE Congress will launch a farmers’ agitation in Kalahandi in September this year in protest against the negligence of the State and the Centre towards the farming sector.

Informing this to mediapersons on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das said while developed States are waiving farm loans, it has not been done in Odisha. He further alleged that Swaminathan Committee recommendations for agriculture sector have not been implemented yet. “Cost of agriculture inputs has gone up up several times and agriculture is turning out to be loss-making enterprise for farmers. Even under these circumstances, the Centre hiked minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by only `80 per quintal,” Das said.

He said the government should waive farm loans up to `2 lakh and increase paddy MSP per quintal to `2,900 failing which, it would face the wrath of farmers. He said in July and August, Kisaan Khet Mazdoor Sangh of the Congress will organise field level awareness camps for farmers against the apathetic attitude of both the State and the Centre towards them and in September, a massive farmers’ agitation will be launched in Kalahandi.