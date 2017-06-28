CUTTACK: Notorious criminal Bhabagrahi Panda was nabbed by police after encounter on Monday mid-night in Haridaposi forest under Tigiria police limits of Cuttack district.

Cuttack SP (Rural), Madhab Chandra Sahoo, said Panda was hiding in a hut in the forest. On a tip-off police swooped down on the area but he attempted to escape by opening three rounds of fire at police. Police retaliated by firing five rounds and three bullets hit his knees, said the SP.

An injured Panda was nabbed by police and admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Sahoo added. Police also recovered a 9 mm revolver, two live ammunitions, five live bombs, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from his possession.Panda of Belaanta village under Tigiria police limits is wanted for extorting money from Nuapatana handloom traders. The notorious criminal targets businessmen, either by opening fire or hurling bombs at those who refuse to meet his demands, the SP added.

The raid team comprised Tigiria police station OIC Susant Kumar Satpathy and IRB personnel.

The OIC received bullet injuries on his left palm while two constables of IRB sustained minor injuries during the encounter. Panda is involved in more than 17 criminal cases under Tigiria, Badamba and Dhenkanal police stations, said the SP.